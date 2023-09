Sweden provides 15 million SEK for urgent humanitarian needs of Nagorno-Karabakh people

The Government of Sweden has allocated 15 million Swedish kronor for ICRC through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), Sweden’s Ambassador to Armenia Patrik Svensson informs.

The sum will be allocated to meet urgent humanitarian needs of Nagorno-Karabakh people including for medical transports, food and cash contributions.