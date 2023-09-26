France sending emergency equipment to Yerevan to help treat the injured in Stepanakert blast – FM

France is sending emergency equipment to Armenia to help treat the injured in the fuel depot blast near Stepanakert.

The equipment will leave for Yerevan, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“All my thoughts are with the victims of the fuel depot explosion this evening. France stands ready to send emergency resources. Azerbaijan must allow immediate access for humanitarian aid,” the Minister said earlier today.

About 300 were injured as a fuel depot exploded near the Stepanakert-Askeran highway on Monday, September 25. Many are still missing.

A number of injured people have been airlifted to Armenia.