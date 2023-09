All my thoughts are with the victims of the fuel depot explosion in Nagorno Karabakh, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna wrote on X.

“France stands ready to send emergency resources. Azerbaijan must allow immediate access for humanitarian aid,” she said.

#Haut-Karabagh | Toutes mes pensées vont aux victimes de l'explosion d'un dépôt de carburant ce soir. La France se tient prête à envoyer des moyens d’urgence. L’Azerbaidjan doit permettre l'accès immédiat de l’aide humanitaire. — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) September 25, 2023

About 300 people were taken to hospital with injuries after a huge blast a a fuel depot near Stepanakert-Askeran highway. Seven have been confirmed dead, 13 bodies are unidentified, many are still missing.