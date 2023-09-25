Samantha Power hands over a letter from Biden to Armenian PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by USAID Samantha Power, the head of the USAID, which included Yuri Kim, the US acting assistant secretary of state.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mrs. Power’s visit to our country at this difficult time. “I think you are aware of the general situation, as we had the opportunity to discuss this situation with the members of the US House of Representatives, and two days ago I had a telephone conversation with Secretary of State Blinken.”

“Our partners are in contact and I think it is very important that we have this opportunity to discuss all the details of the current situation in our region,” PM Pashinyan said.

“You are aware that, unfortunately, the process of ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh continues, it is happening right now, and it is a very tragic fact. We tried to inform the international community that this ethnic cleansing was going to happen, but, unfortunately, we failed to prevent it. But this situation and tensions in our region continue to grow, and now it is very important to take concrete steps to prevent further escalation and even bigger problems. I am very happy for this opportunity and welcome you to our country,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

“President Biden sent me and my delegation here to emphasize the deep commitment of the United States to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy of Armenia. I know that USAID works with the Armenian people, and the Armenian government has never shown indecision in this matter, and that is very important,” Samantha Power said, in turn.

“We have arrived in Armenia, and I hope I will have the opportunity to come again to discuss our steps aimed at strengthening your deepening democracy, but during this visit, of course, we are focused on the specific crisis, the humanitarian needs of the people of Nagorno Karabakh. I think about 5,000 people crossed into Armenia today, and we really take very seriously our responsibility to focus resources, ourselves, to support local governments in finding places to stay and other means of support, but also to encourage other countries to do the same,” she said.

“The United States of America will continue to work with both you and the Government of Azerbaijan to achieve lasting peace between the countries, also considering the deep economic benefits and stability it will provide for the Armenian people. The steps that you have taken regarding the separation of powers, in the fight against corruption, all these are investments in the future of Armenia,” said Samantha Power.

The head of the US International Development Agency forwarded the letter of US President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Pashinyan.

The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the possibilities of providing support to our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh, the developments taking place in the region, as well as the further development and expansion of Armenia-US cooperation.