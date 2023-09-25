Lemkin Institute accuses world leaders of complicity in destruction of 4000-year-old civilization in Artsakh

The Lemkin Institute says it will never allow today’s world leaders to forget their complicity in destroying a 4000 year old people and civilization in Artsakh.

“There’s no “genocide prevention” in the US, the EU, NATO, or the UN, despite all the trainings, symposia, books, and speeches. We had hope that in this one instance, this perfect storm for Genocide Prevention, there would be that one courageous voice in a position of serious power who would do the right thing,” the Institute said in a statement.

“But, of course, we have no real leaders in the world today. They have no fear that they will one day be targeted by this horror, so they don’t much care. They go to sleep in smug comfort. It’s really up to the ordinary people of the world to unite and bring an end to this never ending lust for power and resources that destroys everything in its wake,” it added.

“No ordinary people benefit from genocide. Not one ordinary person in the world benefits from the heartbreak of the old man in this photo. Even if their criminal leaders tell them they do, they don’t. What did they trade for this great chance to participate in genocide? Freedom? Dignity? Rights? Transparency? Good governance? Morality? All of the above? No, they do not profit,” the statement reads.

“But there are many people in global capitals, at BP, in governments who are already reaping the benefits! And wow, what benefits! Resources, access, power! Who cares if a 4000 year old civilization is lost forever?! Armenians be damned!” the Lemkin Institute said.

“We must all unite to change this equation — and we must do so fast,” it concluded.