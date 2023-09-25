German lawmaker calls for EU sanctions against Azerbaijan

Member of Bundestag Michael Roth fears the exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh is not enough and Azerbaijan could again resort to military force to rigorously enforce its interests:

“The EU should now prepare a sanctions package against Azerbaijan, Chairman of the German Bundestag’s Foreign Relations Committee Michael Roth said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The EU must take the lead with the support of France and Germany to find a sustainable diplomatic peace solution,” he said, calling for free access for international observers in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the lawmaker said.

He called for stronger solidarity with Armenia through massive economic support and EU visa liberalization, expansion of the EU mission and increased international presence.