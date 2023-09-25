France’s Macron accuses Baku of threatening Armenian borders

France is keeping a close eye on the territorial integrity of Armenia after Azerbaijan’s offensive to take full control of Nagorno-Karabakh, President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday, accusing Baku of “threatening” Armenian borders, AFP reports.

“France is right now very vigilant concerning the territorial integrity of Armenia. Because that’s what’s at stake,” Macron said in a televised interview, adding that Russia was now “complicit” with Baku and Azerbaijan is now “threatening the border of Armenia.”