All citizens willing to move to Armenia will have the opportunity – Artsakh InfoCenter

All citizens willing to move from Artsakh to Armenia will have the opportunity, Artsakh’s InfoCenter says.

According to the agreement reached, there are no deadlines for relocation, but privelege is given to those who have been displaced from their homes as a result of mitary operations.

The authorities of Artsakh will continue to remain in place and carry out state administration until they fully ensure the transfer of citizens who wish to travel to Armenia.

The InfoCenter says heavy traffic on Stepanakert-Goris highway make it possible to organize the transportation of seriously injured people, the import of necessary medical supplies and humanitarian goods.

People are therefore urged to refrain from violence and disorder.