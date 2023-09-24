Armenia will accept compatriots from Nagorno Karabakh if efforts to guarantee their rights and security fail to produce results – PM Pashinyan

Despite the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh still face the threat of ethnic cleansing, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address on Sunday.

“Humanitarian cargo has been allowed into Nagorno Karabakh over the past few days, but it does not change the situation,” he said.

“If the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are not provided with real conditions to live in their homes and if no practical mechanisms of protection from ethnic cleansing are created, the probability that the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh will see the departure from their homeland as the only salvation will increase,” PM Pashinyan stated.

“The responsibility for such development of events will lie fully with Azerbaijan that has adopted the policy of ethnic cleansing and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh,” he noted.

The Prime Minister said the Armenian Government is working with partners to develop international mechanisms for the protection of rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

“However, if these efforts fail to produce results, the Republic of Armenia will accept brothers and sisters from Nagorno Karabakh with all care, but this will not only fail to address the existing issues, but will further aggravate those,” he said.

“The Republic of Armenia has never refused from its allied obligations and has never betrayed its allies, but the analysis of events shows that the security systems and allies we have long relied upon, have set the task of exposing our vulnerabilities and substantiating the impossibility for the people of the Republic of Armenia to have independent statehood,” PM Pashinyan stated.

He called on all partners to respect Armenia’s statehood and sovereignty, and expressed the decisive willingness to strengthen the statehood, sovereignty, democracy, external and internal security. He called on the international community to strongly support Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy.