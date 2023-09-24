30 buses will transport displaced persons from Artsakh to Armenia

On September 24, Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan met with the citizens who were displaced as a result of the recent military operations, left homeless and sheltered near the permanent location of Russian peacekeepers in Ivanyan.

Citizens in heavy conditions expressed their desire to move to their relatives in the Republic of Armenia.

It was decided to allocate 30 to transport the above-mentioned citizens to RA without any obstacles.

All those wilking to move to Armenia will have the opportunity in the coming months.