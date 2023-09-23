Pallone introduces bipartisan legislation to support Armenians and help them stand against ongoing Azerbaijani aggression

Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chairs Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), David G. Valadao (CA-22), and Adam B. Schiff (CA-30) introduced the bipartisan Supporting Armenians Against Azerbaijani Aggressions Act. The comprehensive legislation addresses Azerbaijan’s unprovoked aggressions and atrocities against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), provides humanitarian assistance to Armenians in dire need, and strengthens cooperation between the United States and Armenia.

The bill specifically authorizes foreign military financing for Armenia, bolsters American and Armenian partnerships in the energy, scientific, and technology sectors, instructs the Administration to develop a comprehensive plan to protect Armenians living in Artsakh, and repeals Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act that bans most assistance for Azerbaijan.

“President Aliyev’s genocidal campaign against the Armenian people of Artsakh has gone on too long, and it is past time the United States takes meaningful action to halt it. This legislation takes a major first step in addressing the atrocities committed by his regime and holding him and his cronies accountable for the death and destruction they have wrought. It would also provide the Armenian people impacted by the conflict with the assistance and security they need to live safely in their ancient homelands without fear of reprisal from the Azerbaijani government,” Pallone said. “Additionally, it includes several positive provisions that seek to grow the U.S.-Armenia partnership and help strengthen Armenia’s economy, democracy, and overall standing in the region. I look forward to working with the Senate where a companion bill has been introduced and get it across the finish line.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev orchestrated deliberate attacks and weaponized starvation against the Armenian population in Artsakh since December 2022 to force them into exile. After the most recent attack earlier this week, the Azerbaijani government has discussed establishing so-called “humanitarian corridors” that could be opened for civilians to leave Nagorno-Karabakh. This is a strategy meant to further perpetuate their campaign of ethnic cleansing using violence, hunger, and fear to push these people out of their homeland.

Armenians have called Nagorno-Karabakh home for thousands of years. The Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues has consistently called on the United States to use every diplomatic tool, including sanctions, to help guarantee their right to remain there. They have also called on the State Department and international partners to take immediate action to halt any further aggressions by Azerbaijani forces, ensure Armenian civilians’ safety and security, and provide critical humanitarian aid to these people in dire need.