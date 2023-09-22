Lord Alton raises the plight of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, calls for deployment of international peacekeepers

In UK House of Lords Lord David Alton raised the plight of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh and called for deployment of international peacekeepers.

“In the UK House of Lords I asked about reports from Stepanakert, the capital Nagorno-Karabakh, this morning that street fighting is still going on despite the ceasefire announced yesterday. Are we going to verify this question and press the UN Security Council for international peacekeepers,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I raised the plight of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh – which I have visited- and called for U.K. observers to be sent to report on the situation firsthand and for the UN Security Council to provide a mandate for an international peacekeeping force,” Lord Alton added.