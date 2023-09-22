Keeping the Lachin corridor open is crucial: German FM says forced exodus of Karabakh Armenian unacceptable

Germany firmly condemn Baku’s military assault and calls on it to permanently and completely cease its military actions in Nagorno Karabakh, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the UN Security Council emergency meeting on Nagorno Karabakh.

“We have taken note of the reports of ceasefire, but what we need is complete cessation of violence, Azerbaijan carries the responsibility to reliably and fully protect the civilian population, especially children living in Nagorno Karabakh. A displacement and forced exodus of ethnic Armenians from Karabakh are not acceptable,” she said.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Armenia and Azerbaijan must not be questioned.

“It’s hard to imagine the hardship that children, women and men of Nagorno Karabakh have been enduring for months after the Baku authorities closed the Lachin corridor. The population of Nagorno Karabakh deserves to live in security and to have their rights protected,” the Minister said.

“Keeping the Lachin corridor open is crucial for humanitarian reasons, but also because it provides and cultural and social bridge for ethnic Armenians living in Karabakh. Baku and Karabakh Armenians need to return to a dialogue. This conflict, since its beginning over 30 years ago, has produced too many victims. What we need, what the people in the region need is a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And that can only be achieved at the negotiation table,” Annalena Baerbock stated.

She stressed that no country should use this situation ow to destabilize Armenia’s democracy.