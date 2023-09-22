Civilian and public objects damaged in Azerbaijani attack – Artsakh InfoCenter

During the large-scale military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan from September 19 to 20, civilian and public objects were also targeted.

The Azerbaijani armed forces attacked residential buildings, kindergartens, schools with rocket artillery and aviation means, cars were also damaged. There were no military objects or military equipment nearby.

Due to the lack of communication and transport, as well as the blocking of the roads connecting Stepanakert to the regions, it is not possible to determine the extent of the damage.