Azerbaijan bears responsibility to ensure full respect for the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians – Borrell

Azerbaijan bears the responsibility to ensure full respect for the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at the UN Security Council emergency meeting on Nagorno Karabakh.

“The use of force to resolve disputes is not acceptable. We note the announcements of a ceasefire and expect the cessation of hostilities to hold. We also ask to engage in a comprehensive and transparent dialogue with Karabakh Armenians to ensure their rights and security,” Borrell said.

:he stressed that the EU fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Armenia and expects all actors to do the same.

“The EU remains committed to continue facilitating dialogue between all sides in order to ensure a comprehensive, sustainable peace for the benefit of all the people of the region,” Josep Borrell stated.