Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, and the Head of the EU Delegation, H.E. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia Vassilis Maragos.

During the meeting, regional security issues developed as a result of the recent events and the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani borders were discussed.