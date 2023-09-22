Armenia calls for deployment of UN-mandated peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh

Addressing the UN Security Council emergency meeting today, Armenian Foreign Minister called for deployment of UN-mandated peacekeeping force in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Now when Azerbaijan restarted to use force against Nagorno Karabakh, when people are forcefully deported from houses &are at danger to be forcefully deported from homeland, when situation is not about intent any more, but irrefutable evidences of mass atrocities, the UNSC must act,” Mirzoyan satted.

He noted that the position of Armenia remains unchanged “We should establish peaceful relations based on mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, which certainly cannot be anyhow misinterpreted and used as license for mass atrocities, including ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh,” the Foreign Minister stated.

“Images from Nagorno Karabakh are truly shocking: women, kids, elderly left without shelter and food, moms desperately trying to find their lost children, wives crying from fear that Azerbaijan may imprison their husbands. It’s hard to believe that all this is happening in 21st century,” Minister Mirzoyan stated.