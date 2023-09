Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council today.

President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan and other officials participated in the meeting along with members of the Security Council.

The situation created around Nagorno Karabakh and further steps to overcome it were discussed.