Issues of mutual interest discussed in Yevlakh – Artsakh InfoCenter

Number of issues of mutual importance were discussed at the meeting between representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan today, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

The meeting was held in the city of Yevlakh with mediation of the Russian peacekeepers.



“During the meeting held in a business atmosphere, a number of issues of mutual importance were discussed,” the InfoCenter said.



The parties specially emphasized that all existing issues need to be discussed in a peaceful atmosphere, with the readiness to continue the meetings.