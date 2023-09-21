Government of Armenia in constant contact with Ngorono Karabakh regarding the transfer of those who wish to leave

Representative of the government of Armenia are in constant contact with the Nagorno-Karabakh partners regarding the humanitarian problems created in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the issue of transferring those who wish to the Republic of Armenia.

Depending on the situation and the results of discussions between the representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan and Russian peacekeepers, necessary decisions will be made together with Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian government says it has not raised the issue of evacuation of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians and believes that their rights to live safely and with dignity in their homes should be guaranteed.

It adds, however, that if it is deemed impossible for them or a part of them to stay, necessary decisions will be made.

Necessary preparations are being made, various scenarios have been developed.