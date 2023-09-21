European U22 Boxing Championships moved from Azerbaijan to Montenegro at Armenia’s request

“Taking into account the aggression and war unleashed by Azerbaijan, I have asked the European International Boxing Federation (EUBC) to change the competition venue, taking into account the situation and the safety of Armenian athletes in those conditions. “EUBC, having studied the situation, made a decision today that the European Under-22 Championship scheduled for November 10-21 will be held in Montenegro instead of Baku,” he wrote.

At the request of the Armenian Boxing Federation, the European Under-22 Boxing Championship has been moved from Baku has been moved to Budva, Montenegro, Hovhannes Hovsepyan, President of the Armenian Boxing Federation, said his Facebook page.

