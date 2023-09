An Artsakh delegation has arrived in Yevlakh to meet with representatives of Azerbaijan, RIA Novosti reports.



The delegation is accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Azerbaijani Police.

After a two-day large scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan, the authorities of Artsakh agreed to a ceasefire proposed by the Russian peacekeepers. It was decided to organize a meeting in Yevlakh to discuss the issue of rights and security of Artsakh Armenians.