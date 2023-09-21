Armenian Deputy FMs brief Ambassadors of UN member states on results of Azerbaijan’s latest large-scale aggression

Deputy Foreign Ministers Vahan Kostanyan, Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Mnatsakan Safaryan had meetings today with the Ambassadors of the UN Security Council member states accredited to Armenia, particularly the U.S., the UK, China, Russia, France, the UAE, Japan and Switzerland.

The Deputy Foreign Ministers presented in detail the situation resulting from another large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 19.

Referring to the urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to be held the same day, on September 21, the Deputy Foreign Ministers emphasized the imperative of the united and targeted actions by the UN Security Council.