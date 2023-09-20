Urgent international intervention needed to stop Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression, Armenian FM tells Blinken

Urgent international intervention is required to stop Azerbaijani large-scale aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and atrocity crimes, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“All efforts to destabilize South Caucasus should be prevented,” Mirzoyan said.
The two held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. USAID Administrator Samantha Power was present at the conversation.
According to the latest update, at least 200 people have been killed, more than 400 are wounded as a result of Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression against Nagorno Karabakh.