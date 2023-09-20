Urgent international intervention needed to stop Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression, Armenian FM tells Blinken

Urgent international intervention is required to stop Azerbaijani large-scale aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and atrocity crimes, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“All efforts to destabilize South Caucasus should be prevented,” Mirzoyan said.

The two held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. USAID Administrator Samantha Power was present at the conversation.

— Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) September 20, 2023

According to the latest update, at least 200 people have been killed, more than 400 are wounded as a result of Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression against Nagorno Karabakh.