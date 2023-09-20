UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Nagorno Karabakh on September 21

Armenia has sent a letter to UN Security Council, in parallel with France, requesting emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s large-scale military aggression against the people of Nagorno Karabakh, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said in a post on X.

The meeting will convene on September 21.

“Clear condemnation and appropriate action is urgently required,” the Spokesperson said.

At least 27 people have died, more than 200 are injured as a result of Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression.