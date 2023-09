Rights and security of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh need to be credibly guaranteed – Charles Michel

President of the EU Council Charles Michel says he called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev this morning to ensure full ceasefire and safe, dignified treatment by Azerbaijan of Karabakh Armenians.

“Their rights and security need to be credibly guaranteed. Access needed for immediate humanitarian assistance,” Charles Michel said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).