Putin says Russian peacekeepers in Nagrono Karabakh “doing everything” to protect the civilian population

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh “are doing everything” to protect the civilian population.
Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi he hoped for a “peaceful resolution of the conflict.”
He noted that there are over 2,000 civilians at the main HQ of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, more than a thousand are children.
“We keep in very close contact with all parties to the conflict and the authorities in Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku. I hope that we will be able to achieve de-escalation and transfer the solution to this problem into a peaceful domain,” the Russian President emphasized.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military operation against Nagorno Karabakh on Tuesday․ Multiple casualties are reported, including among the civilian population. The authorities of Nagorno Karabakh today agreed to a ceasefire proposal from the Russian peacekeepers this morning.