PoliticsTop

Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 20, 2023, 21:20
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The situation in Nagorno Karabakh was discussed.

The interlocutors also touched upon issues of the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 20, 2023, 21:20
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button