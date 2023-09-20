Home | All news | Politics | Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh PoliticsTop Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 20, 2023, 21:20 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The situation in Nagorno Karabakh was discussed. The interlocutors also touched upon issues of the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 20, 2023, 21:20 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print