MEPs call for EU sanctions on Azerbaijan, say condemnation not enough

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) denounced the EU’s inaction in response to the unfolding Nagorno-Karabakh crisis on Wednesday, calling on the bloc to impose economic sanctions on Azerbaijan, Euronews reports.

“The EU should act, impose sanctions, including stopping the imports of gas,” Reinhard Bütikofer, German MEP for the Greens group, told Euronews.

On Tuesday, Baku launched a large-scale assault against Nagorno-Karabakh, which saw at least 200 people killed.

The EU has condemned the aggression but has not introduced any retaliatory measures. The bloc recently signed a new deal to double EU imports of Azerbaijani gas by 2027, with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen calling Baku a “trustworthy” partner.

In a debate in the European Parliament on Wednesday, MEPs from all political colors claimed the EU has been slow to react to Armenia’s pleas for aid since Azerbaijani forces blockaded the Lachin corridor nine months ago, preventing essential supplies such as food, medicine and fuel from reaching the population.

They also called for economic and trade sanctions as well as the suspension of all bilateral relations with Baku.

“We have been unable to prevent an assault that we saw was coming,” Nathalie Loiseau said.

“Mediation has been a total failure. We have never named the aggressor. We have ignored the Armenian prime minister when he called for our help,” she added.

Loiseau also echoed Armenia’s Pashinyan who warned that Baku is pursuing its policy of ethnic cleansing. “Our weakness and passivity have made us accomplices of this,” she said.

Parliamentarians were also scathingly critical of the EU’s cozy deals with Azerbaijani Premier Ilham Aliyev.

MEPs said the EU’s gas bill from Baku was directly funding Azerbaijan’s aggression and campaign of ethnic cleansing.

MEPs also expressed concerns that gas reaching Europe from Azerbaijan was “de facto Russian gas,” and called for urgent investigations into the origin of gas imported through the southern corridor.