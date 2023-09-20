International community cannot stay indifferent: At UN, Argentine President speaks about Azerbaijani aggression

Addressing the UN General Assembly today, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández highlighted the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, which has provoked a humanitarian crisis.

“Just today, while this Assembly is being held, we read the news that Azerbaijan has started military operations with the goal of taking control of Nagorno Karabakh,” he said.

“The international community cannot remain indifferent to this reality. It must act preventively to avoid new ethnic, racial, religious or political persecution,” Alberto Fernández stated.

The Argentine leader faced criticism from Baku earlier this month for his remarks about the Nagorno Karabakh during the G20 Summit.

Addressing the plenary session of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 11, Alberto Fernandez called out Azerbaijan for “painful blockade” of the Lachin corridor.

“At a time when there’s war in Eastern Europe, violent conflicts are emerging, which get less public attention but are equally painful, such as the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which has caused a humanitarian crisis, aimed at punishing the Armenian people on its own territory,” the President said.

Alberto Fernández once again referred to the catastrophic humanitarian situation around Nagorno Karabakh created by the blockade of the Lachin corridor in his opening speech at the Second Latin American and Caribbean Conference on UN Peace.