Greece strongly condemns military actions undertaken by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh

Greece strongly condemns the military actions undertaken by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh which resulted in the loss of life of many people, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Greece calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities. “We took note of the news about a ceasefire. The safety of the population in Nagorno Karabakh is an absolute priority,” it added.



“We call on Baku to respect the human rights and guarantee the safety and dignity of the civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh. Their humanitarian needs must also be urgently met,” the Ministry said.



“All disputes should be solved through dialogue and with peaceful means,” it said.