France’s Macron strongly condemns use of force by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned the use of force by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The offensive must stop immediately and discussions must resume for the rights and security of residents. I remain in close contact with Prime Minister Pashinian,” Macron said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The sides emphasized the inadmissibility of using force and the need to use international mechanisms for de-escalation.
The President of France informed that France is initiating an urgent session at the UN Security Council.
At least 27 people have died, more than 200 are injured as a result of Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression.