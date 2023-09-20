France’s Macron strongly condemns use of force by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned the use of force by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The offensive must stop immediately and discussions must resume for the rights and security of residents. I remain in close contact with Prime Minister Pashinian,” Macron said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Condamnation ferme du recours à la force par l’Azerbaïdjan au Haut-Karabakh.



L’offensive doit cesser immédiatement et les discussions doivent reprendre pour les droits et la sécurité des habitants. Je reste en lien étroit avec le Premier ministre Pachinian. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 19, 2023

Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The sides emphasized the inadmissibility of using force and the need to use international mechanisms for de-escalation.

The President of France informed that France is initiating an urgent session at the UN Security Council.

At least 27 people have died, more than 200 are injured as a result of Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression.