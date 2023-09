Fighting continues along the line of contact – Artsakh MoD

Fighting continues along the line of contact, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh is showing resistance to the Azerbaijani armed forces, which are trying to advance in different directions.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue to use artillery and rocket fire.

In case of further development of the situation, the press service of the Defense Ministry will provide an update.