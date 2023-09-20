EU must act decisively to prevent ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and attack on Armenia’s territory, German lawmaker says

The EU must act quickly and decisively to prevent ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and attack on Armenia’s territory, Chairman of the German Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael Roth said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is the only language that autocrats like Aliyev understand,” he said.

“The EU needs to get a political and economic sanctions regime in place as soon as possible to bring Baku back to the negotiating table. I welcome the ceasefire, but it should not be used to displace civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Roth said.

“We should significantly strengthen the EU civilian mission in Armenia to further monitor the entire Armenia-Azerbaijan border and line of contact to stabilize the situation and identify possible Azerbaijan attacks on Armenian territory,” the lawmaker added.

“We must support the young but fragile democracy in Armenia and bring it closer to the EU. Ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh may contribute to the downfall of Armenian democracy. Visa liberalization would be a first important step towards rapprochement,” Michael Roth said.