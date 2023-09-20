Azerbaijan’s military operation against Karabakh should not be used to force the exodus of the population – EU

The EU member states and international partners are dealing with the situation in Nagorno Karabakh very intensively, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for EU’s Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said at a briefing today.

“In Brussels the Political Security Committee started an extraordinary meeting about the situation a short while ago, and the top leaders of the European Union are discussing it in New York in the framework of the UN General Assembly,” the Spokesperson said.

“We are taking note of the latest statement that an agreement was reached on ceasefire and secession of hostilities. We hope that this will be followed up on the ground. We expect immediate secession of hostilities and we also expect that Azerbaijan stops the current military actions,” he said.

“It is very important that this military operation is not used as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population,” Stano emphasized.

“It’s important to return to meaningful and genuine dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians. We took note of the announcement that such meeting should take place on the 21st of September,” he said.