Fighting continues along the line of contact – Artsakh MoD

Fighting continues along the line of contact with varying intensity, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh informs.

Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, accompanied by fire from various weapons, continue the positional advance operations, targeting civilian infrastructures as well.

The units of the Defense Army are taking defense measures to persistently resist the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, causing losses.