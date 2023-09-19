Situation on Armenia’s borders relatively stable – MoD

As of 2:00 p.m., the situation on the borders of the borders of the Republic of Armenia is relatively stable, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan informs.

Azerbaijan has initiated a massive artillery attack against Nagorno Karabakh, targeting cities and civilians.

Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense is yet to comment on the situation. The Azerbaijani side called the attack an “an anti-terrorist operation” to “restore constitutional structure in Karabakh.”

According to the Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent command and the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center leadership were duly informed about their plan to launch an attack against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.