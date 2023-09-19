Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges fans and media to help raise awareness about Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno Karabakh

120,000 civilians including 30,000 children in Nagorno Karabakh are under military attack, former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Azerbaijan has restarted war against Nagorno Karabakh, shelling civilians and civilian infrastructure after 9 months of deliberate blockade, famine and denial of humanitarian access. As experts have said – this is Genocide,” Mkhitaryan said.

“I call on my fans, the world of sports and media colleagues to react and help spread the voice for restoring peace. Children are NOT a target, and yet 1 child has already been killed and 11 injured,” the Inter midfielder said.