Foreign diplomats in Armenia briefed on Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh

On September 19, Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan and Paruyr Hovhanisyan held a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in Armenia regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from another large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the latest large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, emphasizing that armed forces of Azerbaijan are targeting civilian settlements, including Stepanakert, Askeran, and other cities and villages, using large-caliber artillery.

Vahan Kostanyan highlighted that the widespread dissemination of false narratives by the Azerbaijani side is aimed at justifying the use of force and completing their policy of ethnic cleansing of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Deputy Minister called on all capitals to take clear actions to prevent ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, including in the UN Security Council.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also briefed the attendees on the official response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia regarding the false narrative disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan noted that in the absence of a adequate response from the international community Azerbaijan will not be limited to unleashing aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh and may also use force against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia taking into account the active accumulation of Azerbaijani armed forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate border.

The Deputy Foreign Ministers answered the questions of attendees and provided necessary clarifications.