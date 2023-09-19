Artsakh refutes more disinformation by Azerbaijan

Artsakh’s side has refuted fresh disinformation by Azerbaijan.

“The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, according to which, allegedly, on September 19, around 11:45, the units of the Defense Forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Askeran region using mortars and small arms, as a result of which two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were injured, is completely false and does not corresponds to reality,” Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It reminded that As we have already informed, the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire in the indicated direction by using mortars in addition to rifle weapons.