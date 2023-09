Azerbaijan violates ceasefire all along the line of contact – MoD

On September 19, at around 13:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the line of contact, launching rocket artillery strikes, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.



The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh will provide regular updates on the situation.

Artsakh’s Former Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said earlier “Azerbaijan has initiated a massive artillery attack against Nagorno Karabakh, targeting cities and civilians.”