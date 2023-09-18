EU’s Michel welcomes passage of humanitarian cargo to Nagorno Karabakh

President of the European Council Charles Michel has welcomed the simultaneous passage of humanitarian cargo to Nagorno Karabakh.

“Humanitarian supplies are finally underway to Karabakh Armenians. Welcome the simultaneous passage of humanitarian cargo via Lachin and Agdam,” Michel said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This must be now regularized. Also essential to launch talks between Baku and Karabakh on their rights and security, which EU stands ready to support,” Michel said.

In line with an agreement reached with the Stepanakert office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, about 23 tons of Armenian-made flour was transported to Stepanakert through the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor․

Medical and hygiene supplies of Russian and Swiss production were transported through Akna-Stepanakert road.