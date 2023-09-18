23 tons of Armenian-made flour delivered to Artsakh through Lachin corridor

In line with an agreement reached with the Stepanakert office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, about 23 tons of Armenian-made flour was transported to Stepanakert through the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor, through the Goris-Stepanakert highway, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

Akna-Stepanakert road, to foreign countries.

Medical and hygiene supplies of of Russian and Swiss production were transported through Akna-Stepanakert road.

The supplies will be allocated to relevant departments after examination and used as needed.

According to ybe InfoCenter, in a few days, cargo transportation from the Russian city of Rostov in the same directions is planned.The ICRC vehicles will deliver the aid.