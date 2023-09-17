We aspire to sign the peace treaty as soon as possible – President

A very difficult negotiation process is going on, the situation is very difficult, President Vahagn Khachaturyan told reporters after casting his vote in Yerevan City Council elections.

“We have reached a milestone when we should be able to solve the issue of security of our compatriots living in Nagorno-Karabakh. Any comment that the government has forgotten, does not deal with it, has nothing to do with reality. Most of our time is devoted to it,” he said.

According to the President, the disagreements in the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations refer to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Let’s not open up too much, because many of our statements or comments are not beneficial. The opponent constantly refers to different comments of different Armenian officials. Our aspiration is to sign the peace agreement as soon as possible so that we do not find ourselves in another uncertain situation. We should have a reliable environment where we don’t have any problems related to the inviolability of the borders and the loss of sovereignty.”