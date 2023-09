Less than a minute

UEFA opens proceedings against Armenian Football Federation following Croatia match

UEFA has opened proceedings opened disciplinary proceeding against the Football Federation of Armenia following the Armenia-Croatia match held in Yerevan on September 11.

Charges against the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) include:

Blocking of public passageways

Provocative message of a political nature

Lighting of fireworks

Late kick-off

Late kick-off (Mr. Oleksandr Petrakov, Head Coach)

The Croatian Football Federation is charged with crowd disturbances.