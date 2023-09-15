Eagle Partner 2023: Armenian, US defense officials watch joint drills

On September 15, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan together with United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia Kristina A. Kvien, First Deputy Minister of Defense-Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan, the Deputy Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa Command, Brigadier General Patrick Ellis, the Commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson, and the foreign Defense Attachés and representatives accredited to the Republic of Armenia, watched the process of the Armenia-U.S. joint exercise “EAGLE PARTNER 2023 ” being held within the framework of preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions in “Zar” Training Center of the Peacekeeping Brigade of the Ministry of Defense.

The invitees observed the active phase of the practical training.

Thereupon, the head of the Defense Agency and the guests were introduced to the control center of the military training, the re-equipped classrooms where plans are developed and decisions are made.

At the end of the visit, the Commander of the Peacekeeping brigade provided information on the involvement of the peacekeeping contingent of the Armenian Armed Forces in conducting peacekeeping missions in a number of countries, emphasizing that the cooperation with the peacekeepers of the U.S. army in those territories are in a high level.