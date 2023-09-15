Armenian students win three medals at 7th European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

On September 8-14, the 7th European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI) held in the city of Kutaisi, Georgia. The Armenian team was represented by 9th grade students Alex Grigoryan (Quantum School), Alexander Ghazaryan, Vahan Abrahamyan and Makar Dilanyan (PhysMath Special School named after A. Shahinyan).

Alex Grigoryan won a gold medal, Alexander Ghazaryan – a silver medal, Vahan Abrahamyan – a bronze medal. Makar Dilanyan received a letter of commendation. The team was led by Armen Andreasyan and Samvel Andreasyan (YSU).

A total of 96 representatives from 24 countries participated in the Olympiad. The format of the event was similar to that of the International Olympiad in Informatics and each country was allowed to have a maximum of four participants.

In 2022, the Armenian team won 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals at the 6th International Junior European Olympiad in Informatics, which was held in Ukraine in an online format.