Armenia’s top security official discusses humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh with US official

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 14, 2023, 16:44
Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received Louis Bono, the Senior Adviser on Caucasian Negotiations, the American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The interlocutors discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the humanitarian crisis and efforts to overcome it, as well as issues related to the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

