Armenia’s top security official discusses humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh with US official

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received Louis Bono, the Senior Adviser on Caucasian Negotiations, the American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.
The interlocutors discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the humanitarian crisis and efforts to overcome it, as well as issues related to the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
