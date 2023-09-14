Armenian PM, French MP discuss steps to overcome deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of France, Jean-Louis Bourlanges.

The Prime Minister emphasized his visit to Armenia and thanked him for his contribution to strengthening the friendship between Armenia and France, especially for contributing to the international visibility of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. Nikol Pashinyan noted that France’s response to the current situation is one of the best expressions of friendship between our peoples. The Prime Minister emphasized that the humanitarian aid sent by France has not yet reached the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and highly appreciated the steps taken by the French side.

Jean-Louis Bourlanges once again emphasized France’s support to Armenia and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh for overcoming difficulties and existing problems.



The interlocutors discussed the tension caused by the movement of Azerbaijani troops along the state border with Armenia and the contact line with Nagorno-Karabakh, steps to overcome the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as Armenian-French cooperation.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the close interaction formed between the parliaments of Armenia and France.