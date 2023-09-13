Vietnam fire: 56 dead and dozens injured in Hanoi apartment blaze

At least 56 people are known to have died and dozens were injured in a huge fire in an apartment block in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, the BBC reports.

Some 37 people were injured in the fire, police said, adding that 39 victims have been identified.

The fire, which broke out during the night, has been extinguished. The owner of the building has been arrested.

Authorities in fast-growing Hanoi say many newly-built apartments do not meet fire safety regulations.

The city’s population has quadrupled to 5.25 million in the past 20 years.